Fulton, KY

Fulton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

FULTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0cBZgpdg00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

