Fulton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FULTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.