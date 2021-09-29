CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banner Elk, NC

Tuesday sun alert in Banner Elk — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 9 days ago

(BANNER ELK, NC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Banner Elk:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0cBZgkTH00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Daily Weather Forecast For Banner Elk

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Banner Elk: Thursday, October 7: Widespread showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight; Friday, October 8: Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Saturday, October 9: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during
