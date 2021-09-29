Iowa Park Daily Weather Forecast

IOWA PARK, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 94 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 67 °F 9 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 85 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.