Delmar, MD

Weather Forecast For Delmar

 9 days ago

DELMAR, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0cBZggwN00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

