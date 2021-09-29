CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeley, WV

Ridgeley Daily Weather Forecast

Ridgeley (WV) Weather Channel
Ridgeley (WV) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

RIDGELEY, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0cBZgPsu00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

