Hurlock Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HURLOCK, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
