Sun forecast for Grafton — 3 ways to hit it head-on

 9 days ago

(GRAFTON, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grafton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grafton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cBZgH4K00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

