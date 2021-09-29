CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brundidge, AL

Weather Forecast For Brundidge

Brundidge (AL) Weather Channel
Brundidge (AL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

BRUNDIDGE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cBZgFIs00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Brundidge, AL
Brundidge (AL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(BRUNDIDGE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brundidge. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
BRUNDIDGE, AL
Brundidge (AL) Weather Channel

Brundidge (AL) Weather Channel

Brundidge, AL
