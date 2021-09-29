CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgantown, KY

Sun forecast for Morgantown — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Morgantown (KY) Weather Channel
Morgantown (KY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(MORGANTOWN, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Morgantown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Morgantown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0cBZgEQ900

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 1 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Morgantown (KY) Weather Channel

Morgantown (KY) Weather Channel

Morgantown, KY
186
Followers
583
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy