CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prescott, AR

Prescott Weather Forecast

Prescott (AR) Weather Channel
Prescott (AR) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

PRESCOTT, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cBZgDXQ00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Prescott (AR) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(PRESCOTT, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Prescott. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
PRESCOTT, AR
Prescott (AR) Weather Channel

Prescott (AR) Weather Channel

Prescott, AR
113
Followers
579
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy