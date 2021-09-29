CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flatwoods, KY

Weather Forecast For Flatwoods

 9 days ago

FLATWOODS, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cBZgCeh00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Flatwoods

(FLATWOODS, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Flatwoods. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
