La Feria, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For La Feria

 9 days ago

LA FERIA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0cBZgAtF00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • 6 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • 2 to 14 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

