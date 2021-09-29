Daily Weather Forecast For La Feria

LA FERIA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 94 °F, low 77 °F Windy: 23 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 94 °F, low 76 °F 6 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, September 30 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 92 °F, low 74 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 90 °F, low 74 °F 2 to 14 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.