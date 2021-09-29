Daily Weather Forecast For La Feria
LA FERIA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 76 °F
- 6 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 92 °F, low 74 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- 2 to 14 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0