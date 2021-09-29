Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(BRYANS ROAD, MD) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Bryans Road Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bryans Road:

Tuesday, September 28 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 71 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.