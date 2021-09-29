CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerton, SC

Summerton Daily Weather Forecast

Summerton (SC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

SUMMERTON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0cBZg11x00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Summerton is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(SUMMERTON, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Summerton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
