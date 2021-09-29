CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Captain Cook, HI

Weather Forecast For Captain Cook

Captain Cook (HI) Weather Channel
Captain Cook (HI) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

CAPTAIN COOK, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0cBZfzV900

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Partly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

