Weather Forecast For Captain Cook
CAPTAIN COOK, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0