Hitchcock, TX

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Hitchcock

 9 days ago

(HITCHCOCK, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hitchcock Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hitchcock:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0cBZfwqy00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

