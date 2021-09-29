CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, NJ

Weather Forecast For Riverton

Riverton (NJ) Weather Channel
Riverton (NJ) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

RIVERTON, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0cBZfu5W00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

