Emory, TX

Emory Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

EMORY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0cBZfpft00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

