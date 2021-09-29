CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday has sun for Willows — 3 ways to make the most of it

 9 days ago

(WILLOWS, CA) A sunny Tuesday is here for Willows, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Willows:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0cBZfmGw00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Willows Weather Forecast

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Willows: Tuesday, October 5: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 6: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 7: Mostly Cloudy; Friday, October 8: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly
WILLOWS, CA
