Weather Forecast For Delhi
DELHI, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0