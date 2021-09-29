CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Weather Forecast For Hayesville

Hayesville (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

HAYESVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cBZfkVU00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Widespread fog then sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(HAYESVILLE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hayesville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
