Waterford, CA

Waterford Weather Forecast

Waterford (CA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

WATERFORD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cBZfhrJ00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 49 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

Waterford, CA
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

