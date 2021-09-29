CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owens Cross Roads, AL

Daily Weather Forecast For Owens Cross Roads

 9 days ago

OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0cBZfdKP00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

