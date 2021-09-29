Daily Weather Forecast For Owens Cross Roads
OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
