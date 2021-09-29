Weather Forecast For Groesbeck
GROESBECK, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
