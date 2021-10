WYSIWYG seems like a long acronym, but it’s an essential element of modern user interfaces. Here’s what it means and where you can see it on the internet. WYSIWYG is a tech initialism that stands for “what you see is what you get.” It usually refers to a user interface that lets you directly edit and manipulate the look and content of a document, page, or file. This means that whatever edits you’re making to something will display the same way when the final output is produced.

