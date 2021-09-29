Rocky Point Daily Weather Forecast

ROCKY POINT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 85 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.