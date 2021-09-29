CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Point, NC

Rocky Point Daily Weather Forecast

Rocky Point (NC) Weather Channel
Rocky Point (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

ROCKY POINT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

