Weather Forecast For Hawley
HAWLEY, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
