Weather Forecast For Hawley

HAWLEY, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Chance of Rain Showers High 68 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.