Cornelius, OR

Rainy forecast for Cornelius? Jump on it!

Cornelius (OR) Weather Channel
Cornelius (OR) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(CORNELIUS, OR) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Cornelius, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here's the rest of the four-day forecast for Cornelius:

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Light rain likely during the day; while scattered rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

