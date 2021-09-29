CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Point, NY

Stony Point Weather Forecast

Stony Point (NY) Weather Channel
Stony Point (NY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

STONY POINT, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

