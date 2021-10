The Algorand price analysis is bullish today. Strong support for ALGO is present at $1.88. The nearest resistance is found at $1.95. The Algorand price analysis reveals ALGO/USD is in bullish mode. ALGO price breakup was upwards today, and bulls covered a good range by moving the price function upwards till $1.94 from $1.88. overall during the last week, the ALGO/USD pair price managed to move in the upper price envelope, as the price trend line for this specific period of time is upwards. In the broader prospect during the last month, ALGO enjoyed an all-time high swing, and since then, a zigzag price pattern has been observed. However, the current price channel is quite higher than that of the before ATH.

