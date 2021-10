Daniel Craig joined the The Late Late Show Thursday night to help host James Corden re-create some of most recognizable scenes from 24 blockbuster films, including Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, Thelma & Louise, and even a few James Bond films. Corden introduced the “Blockbusters Role Call” segment and said it was in honor of moviegoers returning to watch films in theaters before Craig was welcomed onto the stage with applause. Craig joked he was not ready for the challenge of acting out all the films in only 9 minutes before adding, “It’s going to be great!” The first film up...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO