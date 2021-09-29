CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns Myles Garrett named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Myles Garrett’s record-setting performance on Sunday against the Bears is now an award-winning performance. Garrett was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Wednesday. Garrett set a Browns single-game record with 4.5 sacks during a 26-6 win over Chicago at FirstEnergy Stadium....

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Kareem Hunt Had Message For Mayfield After Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has Baker Mayfield‘s back (and shoulder). Hunt let Mayfield know this after the quarterback went down with a left shoulder injury while tackling a Houston Texan defender who intercepted Mayfield’s pass during Sunday’s game. Of course, everything turned out okay. Mayfield was only in...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
districtchronicles.com

The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
clevelandstar.com

Myles Garrett, Browns spoil Bears QB Justin Fields' first start

Kareem Hunt had 155 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown, Myles Garrett recorded 4 1/2 sacks and the Cleveland Browns pulled away for a 26-6 win over the visiting Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. Baker Mayfield completed 19 of 31 passes for 246 yards for Cleveland (2-1), which won...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Afc Defensive
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett ruining Justin Fields debut

Justin Fields is making his debut as a starting quarterback against the Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett and his teammates are ruining the day. After starring for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Justin Fields finds himself making his first career start in the same state as he and the Chicago Bears are facing the Cleveland Browns at First Energy Stadium.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Dawgs By Nature

Myles Garrett breaks Browns’ franchise record with 4.5 sacks

It’s fitting that on the day the Cleveland Browns were celebrating their 75th anniversary, DE Myles Garrett would shatter a franchise record: he registered 4.5 sacks on rookie Bears quarterback Justin Fields. The Browns had 9 sacks in total on the day on their way to a 26-6 victory. Per...
NFL
News-Herald.com

Myles Garrett calls out teammates, and Browns respond | Jeff Schudel

Sometimes, a player calls out his teammates and is a no-show himself. Myles Garrett did the calling out on Sept. 24. Two days later, he set a Browns record with 4.5 sacks, and his peers followed his lead. The Browns made life miserable for rookie quarterback Justin Fields, sacking him...
NFL
WKYC

JIMMY'S TAKE: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns' defense 'dominating' in win over Chicago Bears

CLEVELAND — Down on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium, you can still feel the heat from that Browns defense, specifically their pass rush. They were the key to the Browns beating the Chicago Bears and going to 2-1 Sunday. This was not easy. The Bears' defense is tough to move against, and the Browns' offense especially found that out in the first half.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Browns DE Myles Garrett sounds off on ‘random’ drug test

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett is not very happy with the timing of the “random” drug test he had to take this week. Garrett, 25, sounded off on social media on Tuesday, implying his choice to go sleeveless and reveal his jacked arms in the Browns’ (3-1) victory over Vikings (1-3) Sunday prompted the NFL to test him the following day.
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: 3 trade targets before the NFL deadline

The Cleveland Browns have started the season 3-1, but they should look at a trade for one of these three guys to become legit contenders. As we enter Week 4, the Cleveland Browns are now 3-1, tied for first in the division, and just under a month away from the trade deadline. To this point, it has been an extremely interesting season.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
53K+
Followers
52K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy