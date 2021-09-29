CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Roads, LA

New Roads Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

New Roads (LA) Weather Channel
New Roads (LA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

NEW ROADS, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0cBZexlu00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New Roads (LA) Weather Channel

New Roads is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(NEW ROADS, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in New Roads. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
NEW ROADS, LA
New Roads, LA
New Roads (LA) Weather Channel

New Roads (LA) Weather Channel

New Roads, LA
