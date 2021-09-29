Yoakum Weather Forecast

YOAKUM, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Areas of fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 91 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 87 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, October 1 Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



