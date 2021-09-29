Yoakum Weather Forecast
YOAKUM, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Areas of fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
