Braggin’ Rights: a trout, a bass & a muskie

By 7 News Staff
wwnytv.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WWNY) - Gerry Mannigan sent us a photo of a big lake trout he snagged on Lake Champlain. He adds that it put up an awesome fight, and that it was delicious. Robert Major says he went fishing during Monday’s rainy morning and landed a 15-inch bass. He didn’t mention where he caught it.

