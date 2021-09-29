CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Study: Oil companies discourage climate action

By Harvard University
Phys.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. House of Representatives' Oversight Committee earlier this month widened its inquiry into the oil industry's role in fostering doubt about the role of fossil fuels in causing climate change. A letter from the panel to Darren Woods, ExxonMobil chief executive, said lawmakers were "concerned that to protect … profits, the industry has reportedly led a coordinated effort to spread disinformation to mislead the public and prevent crucial action to address climate change." The Gazette spoke with Geoffrey Supran, a research fellow in the History of Science, who, together with Naomi Oreskes, the Henry Charles Lea Professor of the History of Science, published a series of studies in recent years, the most recent one in May, on the climate communications of ExxonMobil, one of the world's biggest oil and gas companies.

phys.org

Comments / 2

Related
Phys.org

Petrol crisis requires mutual trust between policymakers, consumers and suppliers

Panic-buying fuel in large quantities will only cause further disruption to supply chains and production inefficiencies, say experts at Bayes Business School (formerly Cass). Difficulties in transporting petrol to the pumps has led to long queues at stations up and down the country, with the government calling on extraordinary measures such as suspending competition laws, issuing temporary visas to drivers from abroad and even putting the military on standby as the problem escalates.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Digitalization found to be an important climate tool

Carbon emissions from the internet are on a par with emissions from the aerospace industry, but at the same time digital technologies are crucial to winning the battle against climate change. The internet is not just a climate sinner. According to Professor Leif Oxenløwe from DTU Fotonik, it is time...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Oreskes
Wired

Actions You Can Take to Tackle Climate Change

In August, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released the Sixth Assessment Report, detailing the latest scientific understanding of “the current state of the climate, including how it is changing and the role of human influence, and the state of knowledge about possible climate futures, climate information relevant to regions and sectors, and limiting human-induced climate change.”
ENVIRONMENT
GreenBiz

Can employees lead the charge on climate action?

If we’re to solve the climate crisis, we’ll need to deploy every trick in the book. We’ll also need to engage people where they live, work, invest and vote. It’s not one or the other: We’re now in an all-of-the-above world. None of this is news to sustainability professionals. But...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Companies#Oil Company#Oil Industry#Exxonmobil#Climate#Gazette#Q A#House#The New York Times
mymcmedia.org

County Unveils Climate Action Plan

Montgomery County has a Climate Action Plan in place, and officials say it includes strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and climate-related risks to residents and the natural environment. According to NASA, the planet’s average surface temperature has risen significantly since the late 19th century, a change driven primarily by...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Channel 3-12

America’s offshore oil infrastructure is aging. ‘We don’t know there’s a problem until there’s a problem.’

By Ella Nilsen and Liz Stark, CNN After a pipeline leak sent as much as 144,000 gallons of oil gushing into the ocean off the coast of California last week, energy experts pointed to another growing problem: America’s offshore oil and gas infrastructure is aging, and becoming increasingly vulnerable to accidents, natural disasters and stronger The post America’s offshore oil infrastructure is aging. ‘We don’t know there’s a problem until there’s a problem.’ appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

EU calls for relief funds to help energy price hit consumers

The European Union on Wednesday urged member countries to provide relief funds to consumers and small businesses hit hardest by rising gas and electricity prices, as criticism mounts that the bloc’s climate change fighting policies are fueling the problem.In recent days, France and Spain have led the charge for change to the rules governing EU energy markets as the price surge ramps up already-high utility bills and increases pressure on many people already hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said that “providing targeted support to consumers, direct payments to those most at risk of energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
goodmenproject.com

The Time for Climate Action Is Now

The human-made climate crisis is accelerating rapidly, whether the world is ready or not, says a new U.N. report. “The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) newest report makes it clear — climate change is already a crisis,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on August 9 to mark the first of four parts of the report’s release.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

I-Team: Concrete Cracking At Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant Building

SEABROOK, NH (CBS) – It’s a form of concrete degradation sometimes called concrete cancer and one nuclear watch dog group says several structures at Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant have it. “Seabrook is the first U.S. reactor known to have the problem,” said Natalie Hildt Treat, Executive Director at C-10 Research and Education Foundation. The plant and the NRC, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, have been monitoring the concern for years. Just recently federal regulators found the cracking concrete has grown. Hildt Treat calls it slow moving, “but definitely progressing.” The NRC says it’s one structure, limited and there’s plenty of time to fix it....
SEABROOK, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy