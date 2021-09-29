CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Weather Forecast For Old Fort

Old Fort (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

OLD FORT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cBZdBsb00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 1 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

