Keir Starmer says insulating homes will be Labour’s ‘national mission’

By Jon Stone
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

Insulating homes will be a Labour government's "national mission" Keir Starmer has said.

Speaking at the party's annual conference in Brighton the Labour leader said Britain had "least energy-efficient housing in Europe".

And a spokesperson for the party said following the speech that this would involve upgrading 19 million homes in a decade at an annual cost of £6 billion.

"If we are serious about climate change we will need to upgrade our homes. The Tories inherited plans from Labour to make every new home zero carbon," the Labour leader said during his address.

"They scrapped them and now we have a crisis in energy prices emissions from homes have increased and we have the least energy-efficient housing in Europe.

"So it will be Labour’s national mission over the next decade, to fit out every home that needs it, to make sure it is warm, well-insulated and costs less to heat and we will create thousands of jobs in the process."

Labour says insulation will save some households in the worst insulated properties £400 a year.

It comes amid concerns of surging heating bills over the winter as gas and fuel prices rise.

IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC

Labour conference: Keir Starmer shows conviction to win

On arrival in Brighton, Sir Keir Starmer provoked anger from the unions, upset from the left of his party, and nagging questions were murmured - even by some of his allies. Could he show that he was in charge of a party committed to changing after appalling defeat? Would he set aside his sober persona to show flair and hunger?
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour centrists breathe sigh of ‘relief’ after Keir Starmer’s speech – but unions want him angrier

Sir Keir Starmer’s conference speech won praise from Labour MPs and several union backers, who said he had set out a compelling “vision” to lead the country and fix the cost of living crisis.However, the union Unite criticised Starmer’s 90-minute address – claiming he had failed to offer hard-pressed workers much in the way of policy or show enough “anger” over pay and conditions.Centrist Labour figures shared their “relief” that Starmer had showered praise on the Labour government led by Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, and made a clear attempt to draw a line under the Jeremy Corbyn era.Blair’s...
POLITICS
BBC

Labour conference interview: Keir Starmer with Laura Kuenssberg

The Labour leader is asked about fuel and haulage industry problems, Andy McDonald, Jeremy Corbyn, and the minimum wage. Sir Keir Starmer spoke to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg 24 hours ahead of his first leader's address to a Labour Party conference in person. Last year he gave his speech remotely.
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer’s win over party rules can’t mask the tension simmering around Labour conference

Not quite Sir Keir Starmer’s Clause IV moment then. Almost 30 years ago Tony Blair asked his desperate party, after four successive general election defeats, to drop an article of socialist faith. There were ructions, but he got his way, and a bland series of 1990s soundbites replaced Edwardian phrase-making and Labour’s very aims and purposes were rewritten.
POLITICS
The Independent

