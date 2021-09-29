CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dingmans Ferry, PA

Dingmans Ferry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

DINGMANS FERRY, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXX1u_0cBZd21J00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

