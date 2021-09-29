Dingmans Ferry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DINGMANS FERRY, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
