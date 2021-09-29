CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Lake, WA

Liberty Lake Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Liberty Lake (WA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

LIBERTY LAKE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0cBZcuuT00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Light rain likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 70 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

