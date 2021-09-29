Liberty Lake Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LIBERTY LAKE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Light rain likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 58 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Light Rain
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0