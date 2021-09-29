4-Day Weather Forecast For Manchester
MANCHESTER, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0