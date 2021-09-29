CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Manchester

 9 days ago

MANCHESTER, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0cBZcs9100

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

