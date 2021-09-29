CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fowlerville, MI

Tuesday has sun for Fowlerville — 3 ways to make the most of it

Fowlerville (MI) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(FOWLERVILLE, MI) A sunny Tuesday is here for Fowlerville, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fowlerville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cBZcrGI00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

