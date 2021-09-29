CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellville, AR

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Yellville

 9 days ago

(YELLVILLE, AR) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Yellville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hj6hn_0cBZcorL00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Yellville (AR) Weather Channel

Yellville (AR) Weather Channel

Yellville, AR
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

