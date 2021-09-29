Lamont Weather Forecast

LAMONT, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 86 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.