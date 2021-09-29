CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassatt, SC

Daily Weather Forecast For Cassatt

Daily Weather Forecast For Cassatt
Cassatt (SC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

CASSATT, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0cBZcjRi00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Cassatt

(CASSATT, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cassatt. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
