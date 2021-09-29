CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pevely, MO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pevely

Pevely (MO) Weather Channel
Pevely (MO) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

PEVELY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113SdZ_0cBZciYz00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Pevely (MO) Weather Channel

Pevely (MO) Weather Channel

Pevely, MO
100
Followers
524
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy