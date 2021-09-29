4-Day Weather Forecast For Pevely
PEVELY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
