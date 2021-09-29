CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crestline, CA

Crestline Daily Weather Forecast

Crestline (CA) Weather Channel
Crestline (CA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

CRESTLINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0cBZcgnX00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of smoke overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Crestline (CA) Weather Channel

Crestline (CA) Weather Channel

Crestline, CA
160
Followers
588
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy