Daily Weather Forecast For Leechburg

LEECHBURG, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 71 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.