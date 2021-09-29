CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leechburg, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Leechburg

Leechburg (PA) Weather Channel
Leechburg (PA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

LEECHBURG, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0cBZce2500

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

