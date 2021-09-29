CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camano Island, WA

Camano Island Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

CAMANO ISLAND, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0cBZcYgb00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then light rain likely overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Light rain during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

