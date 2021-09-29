Camano Island Weather Forecast
CAMANO ISLAND, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, September 28
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then light rain likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 66 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Thursday, September 30
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
