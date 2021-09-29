Camano Island Weather Forecast

CAMANO ISLAND, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, September 28 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then light rain likely overnight High 66 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 23 mph



Wednesday, September 29 Light rain during the day; while rain overnight High 66 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 33 mph



Thursday, September 30 Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.