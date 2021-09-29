Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities
(WHITE PIGEON, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in White Pigeon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for White Pigeon:
Tuesday, September 28
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0