CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Pigeon, MI

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

White Pigeon (MI) Weather Channel
White Pigeon (MI) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(WHITE PIGEON, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in White Pigeon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for White Pigeon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0cBZcHvU00

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
White Pigeon (MI) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For White Pigeon

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in White Pigeon: Friday, October 8: Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Saturday, October 9: Partly sunny during the day; while
WHITE PIGEON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Pigeon, MI
White Pigeon (MI) Weather Channel

White Pigeon (MI) Weather Channel

White Pigeon, MI
127
Followers
576
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy